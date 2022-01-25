WWE Raw Returns To No. 1 On Cable For First Episode Since August Without Football Competition

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which was without any NFL or college football competition for the first time since August. Raw notched 1.766 million viewers on USA Network, and that’s up from the 1.613 million viewers for the previous episode that went up against an NFL playoff game on ESPN.

Hour 1 averaged 1.882 million viewers, Hour 2 also averaged 1.882 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.594 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.46 rating with 602,000 viewers, and that’s also up from the 0.43 rating from the prior edition. It’s worth noting that the key demo increased from 0.45 rating in the first hour to 0.47 rating in the third hour.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 1 on cable on Monday.

Overall, Raw was up nine percent in total viewership and seven percent in the key demo. Thurston also notes that compared to the last four weeks, Raw was up 18 percent in the male 35-49 demo and seven percent in the male 18-34 demo.

Raw featured a weigh-in for the WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble, Damian Priest defending the United States title against Kevin Owens, and much more.