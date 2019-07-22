wrestling / News

WWE News: Ken Shamrock Comments On Raw Reunion, Hornswoggle, More

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Ken Shamrock won’t be apart of tonight’s WWE Raw Reunion but he did take time to offer a comment on the show.

– Hornswoggle was spotted in Fort Lauderdale, leading to speculation that he could be appearing at Raw Reunion. PWInsider reports that Swoggle was working for Gangrel’s promotion over the weekend. Hornswoggle has not been advertised for tonight’s show.

– Reina Gonzalez takes part in a Harley Davidson photoshoot

– Nikki Bella is on the hot seat in the latest video from The Bella Twins.

– Rocket League announces new Macho Man and Ultimate Warrior add-ons.

