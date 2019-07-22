– Ken Shamrock won’t be apart of tonight’s WWE Raw Reunion but he did take time to offer a comment on the show.

Excited for the #RAWReunion tonight. Love watching my friends perform again, brings back a ton of memories. I'm also reminded how fortunate I am to still be competing around the world – making new fans, creating more memories, winning more belts & of course snapping more ankles. — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) July 22, 2019

– Hornswoggle was spotted in Fort Lauderdale, leading to speculation that he could be appearing at Raw Reunion. PWInsider reports that Swoggle was working for Gangrel’s promotion over the weekend. Hornswoggle has not been advertised for tonight’s show.

– Reina Gonzalez takes part in a Harley Davidson photoshoot

– Nikki Bella is on the hot seat in the latest video from The Bella Twins.

– Rocket League announces new Macho Man and Ultimate Warrior add-ons.