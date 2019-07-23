wrestling / News
WWE News: 205 Live Match Announced, Raw Reunion Replay, More
– WWE Raw Reunion is set to replay today at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network prior to SmackDown. It doesn’t appear as if USA Network will continue with the Raw replays moving forward, though that could change.
– WWE announced that Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza will face The Lucha House Party tonight on 205 Live. Isaiah Scott vs. Drew Gulak had been previously announced for the show. There will always be a contract signing between Mike Kanellis and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick.
#205Live vs. #WWENXT is ON tonight when @humberto_wwe teams with @RaulMendozaWWE to take on The #LuchaHouseParty on @WWE205Live streaming at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/H8RVtQtS7E
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 23, 2019
– The 24/7 Champion and Mr. 24/7 meet on UpUpDownDown at San Diego Comic-Con.
