WWE Raw Scores Best Rating Since April

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw marked the best number for the show since the end of April. Monday night’s episode, which was the last Raw before Money in the Bank, scored a 0.94 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.731 million viewers. Those numbers are up 10% and 8% from last week’s 0.85 demo rating and 2.526 million. The rating was the best since the April 30th episode had a 1.08 demo rating, while the audience was the best since the May 14th episode had 2.741 million.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. VH-1’s Love & Hip-Hop won the night with a 1.10 demo rating and 2.324 million viewers. The hourly numbers were:

* 8 PM: 0.91 demo rating (2.751 million viewers)

* 9 PM: 0.97 demo rating (2.812 million viewers)

* 10 PM: 0.93 demo rating (2.629 million viewers)