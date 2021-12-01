WWE RAW Slightly Down In Viewers and Demo From Last Week

This past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was slightly down in both total viewers and the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. The show drew 1,678,000 viewers over the course of its three hours, which is down from 1,698,000 last week. Hour one had 1,679,000 viewers, hour two had 1,763,000 and hour three had 1,594,000.

Meanwhile, the show also had a drop in the demo, with a 0.45 rating (593,000 viewers). Last week had a 0.49 (644,000). Hour one had a 0.43, hour two had an 0.49 and hour three had a 0.45.

RAW managed to land in the top ten for the night, with hour two at #5, hour three at #6 and hour two at #7. The highest rated program Monday night was an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team, which had 10,894,000 viewers and a 3.08 rating. More football coverage took up the #2-4 spots of the night.