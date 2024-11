WWE Announces RAW and Smackdown Tour Dates For Early 2025

WWE has announced thirteen new dates for early 2025, including episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown. The list includes:

* Friday, January 3: SmackDown at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

* Friday, January 10: SmackDown at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

* Monday, January 13: Raw at SAP Center in San Jose, California

* Friday, January 17: SmackDown at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California

* Monday, January 20: Raw at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

* Friday, January 24: SmackDown at Moody Center in Austin, Texas

* Monday: January 27: Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

* Monday, February 3: Raw at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

* Friday, February 7: SmackDown at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

* Monday: February 10: Raw at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

* Monday: February 17: Raw at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

* Friday, February 21: SmackDown at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

* Friday, March 7: SmackDown at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania