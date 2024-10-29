WWE Raw, Speed, & Main Event Producers List for This Week

– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw, Main Event, and WWE Speed TV tapings:

* Jamie Noble produced the promo segment with Jey and Jimmy Uso.

* Shawn Daivari produced Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile.

* Robert Roode produced the brawl between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed.

* Jamie Noble also produced the Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio match.

* On WWE Speed, Pete Dunne produced Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker.

* Jason Jordan produced a dark match featuring LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar.

* Jordan also produced another dark match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes.

* For Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Otis vs. Pete Dunne.

* Also on Main Event, Kenny Dykstra produced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. The Pure Fusion Collective.

* Lastly on Main Event, Kenny Dykstra produced Chad Gable vs. R-Truth.