WWE Raw, Speed, & Main Event Producers for This Week

– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw, Main Event, and the WWE Speed tapings:

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Rhea Ripley’s promo segment.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Sheamus vs. Ivar.

* Peter Williams was the producer on The New Day vs. DIY vs. The Creeds.

* Kenny Dysktra produced Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

* Adam Pearce was the producer on Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Tyson Kidd also produced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

* Robert Roode produced the promo segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

* Roode also produced Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor.

* The Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn Intercontinental Title Match was produced by Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari.

* For WWE Speed, Shawn Daivari produced Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

* Over on Main Event, Kenny Dykstra produced Natalya vs. Xia Li.

* Also on Main Event, Petey Williams produced Otis vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

– Fightful Select also notes that the Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable match from WWE Raw last night received rave reviews internally.