WWE Raw Spoilers for November 4 From Saudi Arabia

– As previously noted, WWE filmed tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Saudi Arabia due to the trip to Riyadh for yesterday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event. Results from the Raw TV taping are now available, per PWInsider:

* Liv Morgan kicked off the show with a promo about completing her revenge tour now that Rhea Ripley has been injured again. She was interrupted by Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Morgan reportedly tried to cause tension between the two by saying they were not on the same page. Adam Pearce then announced a Battle Royal to determine the next contender for Morgan’s Women’s World Championship.

* Iyo Sky later won the No. 1 Contender Battle Royal. She is now the next contender for Morgan.

* A promo showcased Sami Zayn reuniting with The Usos.

* Dragon Lee beat Chad Gable after Rey Mysterio got involved in the matchup.

* Damian Priest won the Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contenders Match for the World Heavyweight Championship that also featured Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins. This means Priest will be the next challenger for World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Bronson Reed reportedly came out during the match and took out Rollins after putting him through a table.

* After the match, Gunther came out to confront Priest, the man who he previously won the title from. Gunther and Priest reportedly faced off.

This week’s WWE Raw will still air at its normal time via tape delay on Monday, November 4 on the USA Network.