Live WWE RAW Taping Results for Tonight (SPOILERS)

Here are spoilers from tonight’s WWE RAW taping in London, England, courtesy of Neil Adam Mark, Ben H. and WrestlingInc. This will all air tonight.

* RAW opens with a special international edition of MizTV. The Miz hypes his cage match with Shane McMahon at WWE Money In the Bank, then introduces his guest Roman Reigns. Reigns is quickly interrupted by Elias and his guitar. This also brings out Shane. Elias faces off with Reigns and Miz until Bobby Lashley comes from the side and helps Elias attack. Shane announces Lashley and Elias vs. Miz and Reigns for tonight

* The Miz and Roman Reigns defeated Elias and Bobby Lashley by DQ due to interference from Shane McMahon. After the match, Reigns lays Shane out and Miz fights the others off with a steel chair

* There’s a lengthy video package for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank

* Shane McMahon has called Braun Strowman to his office. Sami Zayn is already in there complaining. Shane makes Strowman vs. Zayn and if Sami wins, he will get Braun’s spot at MITB

* Mojo Rawley squashed Apollo Crews

* Nikki Cross is backstage with her new gimmick. She’s almost timid, very calm unlike before. She will be replacing Alexa Bliss in the Fatal 4 Way

* Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans and RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are out for the double contract signing for MITB. Lynch received a very loud reaction for her entrance and various pops for her promo. Flair received the “What?!” treatment during her promo and there wasn’t much interest in Evans either. The segment ended with Flair and Evans putting Becky through a table

* Baron Corbin defeated Ricochet

* Backstage segment with Cesaro and Rey Mysterio fighting after Cesaro insulted Rey’s son

* Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Natalya. Cross was the replacement for Alexa Bliss in this match and she returned to her old gimmick with the usual moves

* Rey Mysterio defeated Cesaro

* Backstage with The Revival cutting promos. They say they are done with being embarrassed and they are out to redeem. They challenge The Usos to a match

* Bray Wyatt hosts another Firefly Fun House segment to tease Bray Wyatt’s upcoming return to the ring