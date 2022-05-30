wrestling / News
WWE RAW Stars Set For This Friday’s Smackdown Taping
May 30, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that both AJ Styles and The Miz are set to be at this Friday’s taping of WWE Smackdown in Columbus, OH. There’s no word on if they will be on the show or have a dark match segment. Wrestlers from both brands have been moving back and forth a little more lately, with Kevin Owens and Riddle on last Friday’s Smackdown.
