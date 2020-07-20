UPDATED: Today’s WWE RAW Taping Delayed, Possible Reasons Why

UPDATED: PWInsider reports that the taping is now underway.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that today’s WWE RAW taping at the Performance Center was scheduled to begin at 1PM but that as of 2PM, it had not started yet.

The reason is reportedly that WWE is re-working their original plans for the show due to certain talents no longer being available to work the taping. PWInsider adds that the poor response to Extreme Rules may also have caused a change in direction.

WWE is also scheduled to tape next week’s RAW, RAW Talk, and episodes of Main Event today.