WWE RAW Reportedly Expected To Go Back To Three Hours on Netflix

As previously reported, WWE announced that Smackdown will officially become a three-hour program starting next week, January 3, in Phoenix. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it’s expected that Monday Night RAW will also become a three-hour program once it moves to Netflix on January 6. RAW had been three hours since 2014 up until this year, when it moved back to two. WWE has yet to announce the change.

WWE previously mentioned that with Netflix, they don’t have to end by a certain time as they do on network or cable television. However, WWE has several TV partners internationally that still air RAW. Several of them are sports channels that are used to changing time slots on short notice. The other TV partners have already been told that RAW will be three hours again next month.

A source that is a “major player” in WWE noted: “We’re going to three hours on both.”

This will give WWE eight hours of content on TV a week.