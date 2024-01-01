wrestling / News

WWE News: Hype Video for Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax on RAW, 2024 Superstar Goals, Best Entrances of 2023

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Nia Jax WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a video hyping tonight’s RAW match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

– WWE has posted a video to TikTok looking at WWE superstar goals for 2024.

@wwe Who will achieve their goals in 2024? 👀 #WWE #NewYears #2024 ♬ original sound – WWE

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at more ‘thunderous’ pops in WWE history.

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at the best superstar entrances of 2023:

