wrestling / News
WWE News: Hype Video for Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax on RAW, 2024 Superstar Goals, Best Entrances of 2023
January 1, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video hyping tonight’s RAW match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.
– WWE has posted a video to TikTok looking at WWE superstar goals for 2024.
@wwe Who will achieve their goals in 2024? 👀 #WWE #NewYears #2024 ♬ original sound – WWE
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at more ‘thunderous’ pops in WWE history.
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at the best superstar entrances of 2023:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has Sexual Harassment Policy, Can’t Speak To Chris Jericho Rumors
- Ted DiBiase Says Randy Savage Was the Cheapest Wrestler He Ever Travelled With
- Kevin Dunn Reportedly Gives Notice to WWE, Will Be Leaving Company
- Kevin Nash Recalls How Angry Ric Flair Was Over Playing the Black Scorpion