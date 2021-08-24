WWE Raw Draws Over Two Million Viewers For SummerSlam Fallout

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of RAW, which saw a big boost following SummerSlam. This week’s show notched 2.067 million viewers, which is up from the 1.857 million viewers for the prior episode.

As far as viewership, it was the highest number of overall viewers for RAW since the Legends Night episode on January 4.

In the key 18-49 demographic, RAW earned a 0.64 rating with 826,000 viewers, which was up from last week’s 0.55 rating. It was the highest rating for the show since the post WrestleMania 37-episode on April 12.

This week’s show featured Riddle vs. AJ Styles in the main event, Alexa Bliss confronting Charlotte Flair, and much more.