wrestling / News
WWE Raw Draws Over Two Million Viewers For SummerSlam Fallout
August 24, 2021 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of RAW, which saw a big boost following SummerSlam. This week’s show notched 2.067 million viewers, which is up from the 1.857 million viewers for the prior episode.
As far as viewership, it was the highest number of overall viewers for RAW since the Legends Night episode on January 4.
In the key 18-49 demographic, RAW earned a 0.64 rating with 826,000 viewers, which was up from last week’s 0.55 rating. It was the highest rating for the show since the post WrestleMania 37-episode on April 12.
This week’s show featured Riddle vs. AJ Styles in the main event, Alexa Bliss confronting Charlotte Flair, and much more.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Becky Lynch Is Turning Heel
- CM Punk Recalls Summer Of Punk In 2005, Psychology Behind the Angle After Signing With WWE
- Note On On Why Kofi Kingston Was Off SummerSlam, Baron Corbin Storyline Update
- Sarah Logan On What She Told Vince McMahon After WWE Release, Vince’s Reaction To Her Not Wanting To Wear Makeup