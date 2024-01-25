WWE RAW Unlikely To Air on USA Network Between Deals

As previously reported, WWE has a new deal with Netflix, which will see RAW move to the streaming service in January 2025. However, the deal with the USA Network ends on September 30. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as an appearance on Pollock and Thurston, Dave Meltzer spoke about the blockbuster news. It was noted by Thurston that USA Network told him that RAW will not air on their channel after the deal expires.

Meltzer said: “I guess the unanswered question is what happens to Raw after the end of September of this year because in January it’s going to Netflix, at the end of September the contract is up. USA Network has told Brandon Thurston that they’re not airing it after the end of September, so it’s not like they are going to go three more months on USA. WWE told me that they will make an announcement relatively soon about that. I guess they have something, what it is, I don’t know. Maybe they’ll go on Netflix early, I’m not really sure.”

The initial announcement noted that Netflix will also pick up WWE Network content internationally. According to Meltzer, that will result in the end of the Network, which will shutter at the end of the year.

Meltzer also suggested WWE may not renew their deal with Sportsnet in Canada, in order to give Netflix exclusivity.