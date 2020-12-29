wrestling / News

WWE Raw Video Highlights for 12.28.20

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss Randy Orton Raw

– WWE released some additional highlights and clips for last night’s episodes of Raw and Raw Talk, along with some post-show backstage interviews. You can check out those clips below.














