WWE Raw Viewership For Last Week Dips Against NBA Finals

According to Netflix’s weekly Tudum report, the Monday, June 16th episode of WWE Raw scored 2.7 million global views and 5.0 million global hours viewed through its first seven days of availability.

The number is down from the 2.9 million global views and 6.1 million global hours viewed that the June 9th episode garnered.

The show was up against stiff competition in game five of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, which did 9.54 million viewers on ABC.

Despite the competition, the episode still landed in the Top 10 on Netflix in seven countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, and Bolivia. The show was significant, featuring the conclusion of the first round for both the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments and the surprise return of Goldberg to set up a retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.