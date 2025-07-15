WWE Raw Viewership Sees Increase For July 7 Episode

The global viewership numbers for the July 7, 2025, episode of WWE RAW on Netflix showed an increase from the previous week.

According to Netflix’s data, the episode ranked sixth globally with 2.6 million viewers and 5.1 million hours viewed. The viewership was up from the prior week’s 2.5 million, and the hours viewed were up from 4.6 million. The show ranked in the top 10 in eight countries.

The July 7 episode featured Seth Rollins defeating Penta in the main event, Ludwig Kaiser (as El Grande Americano) defeating Dragon Lee, and Kairi Sane defeating Roxanne Perez.