WWE Raw Viewership And Global Ranking For June 23

The global viewership numbers for the June 23, 2025, episode of WWE Raw on Netflix have been released.

According to Netflix’s official data, the episode ranked fourth globally among the platform’s English-language television shows, drawing 2.6 million viewers and accumulating 5.2 million hours viewed. RAW was listed as a top 10 show in six countries.

This marks a slight decrease from the 2.7 million viewers the June 16 episode drew, but an increase from the 5.0 million hours viewed that week. The top-ranked show on the service was “The Waterfront: Season 1” with 11.6 million views.