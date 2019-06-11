WWE Raw Viewership And Rating Bounced By NBA Finals

– Bad news for WWE Raw as the flagship program saw a big drop in viewership on Monday against the NBA Finals.

The June 10 episode averaged 2,125,000 viewers, marking a new non-holiday low for the show. The only two episodes to draw a lower viewership were the Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve episodes this past year, both of which were taped.

Hourly breakdown

Hour 1: 2.380 million viewers, .75 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.086 million viewers, .65 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 1.909 million viewers, .59 rating in 18-49 demographic

Raw was up against a massive NBA Finals Game 5 which could have been the championship-clinching game for the Toronto Raptors against the two-time defending Champion Golden State Warriors. The game also featured the return of Warriors star Kevin Durant. Warriors vs. Raptors drew 18.2 million viewers and a 5.7 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic on ABC.