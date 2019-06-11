wrestling / News
WWE Raw Viewership And Rating Bounced By NBA Finals
– Bad news for WWE Raw as the flagship program saw a big drop in viewership on Monday against the NBA Finals.
The June 10 episode averaged 2,125,000 viewers, marking a new non-holiday low for the show. The only two episodes to draw a lower viewership were the Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve episodes this past year, both of which were taped.
Hourly breakdown
Hour 1: 2.380 million viewers, .75 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 2: 2.086 million viewers, .65 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 3: 1.909 million viewers, .59 rating in 18-49 demographic
Raw was up against a massive NBA Finals Game 5 which could have been the championship-clinching game for the Toronto Raptors against the two-time defending Champion Golden State Warriors. The game also featured the return of Warriors star Kevin Durant. Warriors vs. Raptors drew 18.2 million viewers and a 5.7 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic on ABC.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Remembers Taking Big Pay Cut Around 1997 Amidst WWE’s Financial Issues, JJ Dillon Quitting Over Pay Cut
- Bruce Pritchard On Why Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s TNA Plans Failed, Problems With Bringing in Older Talent
- Ric Flair Explains Why He Did His Post-Surgery Promo, Says Shawn Michaels Hurt His Feelings
- Riott Squad Discusses Rumor Vince McMahon Based Them on Suicide Squad
- Velveteen Dream Defends Vince McMahon, Says TV ‘Sucks’ When Performers Fail