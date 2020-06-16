WWE RAW Does Best Viewership Since Post-WrestleMania Episode

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s WWE RAW drew 1.939 million viewers, up considerably from last week’s 1.737 million viewers and the highest viewership for the show since the April 6th post-WrestleMania edition which drew 2.118 million viewers.

Hour one drew 1.982 million viewers and a .56 rating in the key 18-49 demo (good for #4 for the night on cable), hour two drew 1.996 million viewers and a .53 rating (good for #6 for the night on cable) and hour three drew 1.838 million viewers and a .49 rating (good for #7 on cable for the night).

90 Day Fiance finished #1 and #2 in the key 18-49 demo for the night, with .73 and .68 ratings. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News was #1 in total viewership with 4.198 million viewers.