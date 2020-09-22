WWE RAW Viewership Drops In Go-Home Show For Clash Of Champions

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which was the go-home show for Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view. This week’s edition of Raw drew an average audience of 1.668 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is a drop from the viewership of 1.689 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.746 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.692 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.565 million viewers. Raw was No. 27 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew 0.51 rating to rank No. 5 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.50 rating to rank No. 6 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.49 rating to rank No. 7 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.49 rating in the key demo, which is up the same rating in the key demo for last week.

The Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 2.70 rating. The game was also the leader in total viewership with 7.451 million viewers.