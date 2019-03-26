wrestling / News
WWE Raw Viewership Declines Two Weeks From WrestleMania 35
March 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Not great news for WWE ahead of their biggest show of the year.
ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of Raw drew 2,589,000 viewers, down from last week’s viewership number of 2,695,000 viewers. Monday’s episode averaged a 0.88 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is in last with last week’s rating.
Hourly breakdown
Hour 1: 2.700 million viewers, .91 rating
Hour 2: 2.665 million viewers, .90 rating
Hour 3: 2.402 million viewers, .85 rating
The show is the fifth lowest viewership number of 2019 for the company. The show peaked on Feb. 25 with 2.922 million viewers but has been down for two straight weeks.
Next week is the final Raw before WrestleMania 35.
