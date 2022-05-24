WWE Raw Viewership Down Slightly This Week

The WWE Raw viewership is in for May 23 episode and it reveals the show saw slight decrease in viewers with the show averaging 1.732 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.736 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston. Monday’s episode scored a 0.41 rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating the week previous.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network: 1,732,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.41

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/CkTCMVaHlG — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 24, 2022