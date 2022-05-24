wrestling / News

WWE Raw Viewership Down Slightly This Week

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
WWE Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

The WWE Raw viewership is in for May 23 episode and it reveals the show saw slight decrease in viewers with the show averaging 1.732 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.736 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston. Monday’s episode scored a 0.41 rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating the week previous.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading