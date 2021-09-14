WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership See Significant Drop Against Return Of Monday Night Football

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE RAW, which was the first episode to go head-to-head with the return of Monday Night Football for the 2021 NFL season. RAW brought in 1.670 million viewers, which is down from last week’s 1.848 million viewers and the lowest for the show since July 12.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, RAW posted a 0.43 rating with 556,000 viewers, and that’s also down from last week’s 0.52 rating and the lowest for the series since the July 5 episode.

RAW was down 11 percent in overall viewership and 22 percent in the key demo, with Thurston noting that RAW was only down seven percent in both compared to the first week of Monday Night Football last season.

Meanwhile, according to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, the Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders notched 11.6 million viewers across three different networks, bringing in 6.5 million viewers on ABC, 4.5 million viewers on ESPN, and 600,000 viewers on ESPN2.