wrestling / News
WWE Raw Viewership Drops Against NFL Pre-Season
August 20, 2019 | Posted by
– ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of Raw drew an average of 2,534,000 viewers. Last week averaged 2,729,000 viewers. Despite the drop, Monday’s episode was still the third most-watched episode of Raw since Apr. 15.
The show averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Hourly Breakdown
Hour 1: 2.546 million viewers, 0.79 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 2: 2.634 million viewers, 0.85 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 3: 2.422 million viewers, 0.79 rating in 18-49 demographic
You can view what Larry Csonka thought of the show by reading his review.
