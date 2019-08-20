WWE Raw Viewership Drops Against NFL Pre-Season

– ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of Raw drew an average of 2,534,000 viewers. Last week averaged 2,729,000 viewers. Despite the drop, Monday’s episode was still the third most-watched episode of Raw since Apr. 15.

The show averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

Hourly Breakdown

Hour 1: 2.546 million viewers, 0.79 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.634 million viewers, 0.85 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.422 million viewers, 0.79 rating in 18-49 demographic

