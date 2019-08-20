wrestling / News

WWE Raw Viewership Drops Against NFL Pre-Season

August 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of Raw drew an average of 2,534,000 viewers. Last week averaged 2,729,000 viewers. Despite the drop, Monday’s episode was still the third most-watched episode of Raw since Apr. 15.

The show averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

Hourly Breakdown

Hour 1: 2.546 million viewers, 0.79 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.634 million viewers, 0.85 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.422 million viewers, 0.79 rating in 18-49 demographic

You can view what Larry Csonka thought of the show by reading his review.

