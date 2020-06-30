WWE RAW Viewership Drops Considerably From Last Week, Third Lowest In History

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s WWE RAW drew 1.735 million viewers and a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down considerably from last week’s 1.922 million viewers and .53 rating. This was RAW’s third lowest viewership in history.

Hour one drew 1.862 million viewers and a .54 rating in the key 18-49 demo (good for #3 for the night on cable), hour two drew 1.751 million viewers and a .48 rating (good for #6 for the night on cable) and hour three drew 1.592 million viewers and a .43 rating (good for #7 on cable for the night).

90 Day Fiance finished #1 in the key 18-49 demo for the night, with .82 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News was #1 in total viewership with 4.281 million viewers.