WWE RAW Viewership Drops To 2020 Low

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s episode of WWE RAW drew 2.006 million viewers, the lowest viewership of the year for RAW and down considerably from last week’s 2.335 million viewers. The previous low was the December 23rd taped RAW.

Hour one drew 2.289 million viewers and a .72 rating in the key 18-49 demo (good for #3 on cable for the night), hour two drew 2.004 million viewers and a .61 rating (good for #8 for the night), and hour three drew 1.726 million viewers and a .51 rating (good for #10 for the night).

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cable news dominating the night with five of the top 10 shows for the night being on FOX News and CNN. The Story on FOX News was #1 for the night in the key demo with a .75 rating, while Special Report with Brett Baier was #1 in total viewership with 6.418 million viewers.