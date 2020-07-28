WWE RAW Viewership Drops To Second Lowest Level In History

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.617 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.628 million viewers and the second lowest viewership in the history of the show. The show also did a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demo, up slightly from last week’s all-time low .46.

Hour one drew 1.699 million viewers and a 0.52 rating, good for #3 on cable for the night. Hour two drew 1.688 million viewers and a 0.50 rating (#4 for the night). Hour three had 1.463 million viewers and a 0.41 rating (#7 for the night). The third hour had the lowest viewership of any third hour of RAW in history.

The #1 show of the night for cable was TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, which drew a .77 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News led the night in total viewership with 3.796 million viewers.