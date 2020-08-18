WWE RAW Viewership Falls To Fourth Lowest In History of the Show

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.643 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.722 million viewers and the fourth lowest viewership in the history of the show. The show also did a .48 rating in the key 18-49 demo, up slightly from last week’s .47.

Hour one drew 1.730 million viewers and a 0.52 rating, good for #9 on cable for the night. Hour two drew 1.697 million viewers and a 0.49 rating (#10 for the night). Hour three had 1.502 million viewers and a 0.44 rating (#13 for the night).

Hour three’s 1.502 million viewers is the lowest third hour viewership in the history of RAW.

WWE faced tough competition on cable last night, with the NBA Playoffs and the Democratic National Convention. The #1 show of the night for cable was the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers NBA Playoff game on ESPN, which drew a 1.01 rating. CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention led the night in total viewership with 4.848 million viewers.