WWE Raw Viewership Goes Up Ahead Of WrestleMania

– A poor showing in the third hour hurt the final Raw viewership number.

ShowBuzzDaily reports that Raw averaged 2,638,000 viewers across the three hours. This marks the first time in three weeks that the average viewership number was up for the show. Last Monday’s episode averaged 2,589,000 viewers.

Last night’s episode averaged a 0.91 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The hourly breakdown is below.

Hourly breakdown

Hour 1: 2.788 million viewers, .96 rating

Hour 2: 2.754 million viewers, .96 rating

Hour 3: 2.374 million viewers, .83 rating