WWE Raw Viewership Goes Up, Still Second Lowest Number Of 2019
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s ploy to increase viewership for WWE Raw worked. Barely. ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of Raw averaged 2,244,000 viewers.
That number is up from last week’s non-holiday low of 2,158,000 viewers but still the second lowest number of 2019.
The rating held at 0.72 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Hourly breakdown
Hour 1: 2.468 million viewers, .79 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 2: 2.240 million viewers, .73 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 3: 2.024 million viewers, .64 rating in 18-49 demographic
