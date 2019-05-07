– WWE’s ploy to increase viewership for WWE Raw worked. Barely. ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s episode of Raw averaged 2,244,000 viewers.

That number is up from last week’s non-holiday low of 2,158,000 viewers but still the second lowest number of 2019.

The rating held at 0.72 in the 18 to 49 demographic.

Hourly breakdown

Hour 1: 2.468 million viewers, .79 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.240 million viewers, .73 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.024 million viewers, .64 rating in 18-49 demographic