WWE Raw Viewership Increases For Post-WrestleMania Backlash Episode
May 10, 2022 | Posted by
The viewership for WWE Raw on May 9 has been released, with Brandon Thurston reporting that the post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of show was watched by an average 1.652 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 1.581 million viewers.
The show scored a 0.44 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.38 rating the week prior.
WWE Raw last night on USA Network:
1,652,000 viewers
P18-49: 0.44
Up strongly in the demo from last week, up slightly in total viewership. Correlated to Smackdown's performance recently.
