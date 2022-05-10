WWE Raw Viewership Increases For Post-WrestleMania Backlash Episode

The viewership for WWE Raw on May 9 has been released, with Brandon Thurston reporting that the post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of show was watched by an average 1.652 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 1.581 million viewers.

The show scored a 0.44 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.38 rating the week prior.