wrestling / News
WWE RAW Viewership Is Lowest Of 2021, Demographic Rating Also Falls
May 26, 2021 | Posted by
PW Torch reports that the viewership for this past Monday’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW hit the lowest number of the year. The show only brought in 1.62 million viewers, down 11.1% from last week. It also drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last week’s 0.48.
It should be noted, however, that the show was competing against both the NBA and NHL Playoffs. Hour one of RAW had 1.661 million viewers, hour two had 1.655 million viewers and then hour three had 1.547 million viewers.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On AEW’s Plans For Stadium Stampede At Double Or Nothing
- More Details On Buff Bagwell’s Recent Arrest, Bagwell Currently Facing Over 15 Charges In Georgia
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Scott Hall’s Debut Promo On Nitro In 1996, Backstage Reaction After The Segment
- Ric Flair On Thinking He’d Lost Roman Reigns’ Respect, Four Horsewomen’s Longevity As Top WWE Stars