WWE RAW Viewership Is Lowest Of 2021, Demographic Rating Also Falls

PW Torch reports that the viewership for this past Monday’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW hit the lowest number of the year. The show only brought in 1.62 million viewers, down 11.1% from last week. It also drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last week’s 0.48.

It should be noted, however, that the show was competing against both the NBA and NHL Playoffs. Hour one of RAW had 1.661 million viewers, hour two had 1.655 million viewers and then hour three had 1.547 million viewers.