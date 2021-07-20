WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership Earn Big Boost For Money In The Bank Fallout

Coming off of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, this week’s edition of WWE RAW got a significant boost in viewership. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that RAW brought in 1.923 million viewers, which is up 21 percent from last week’s total of 1.609 million viewers.

That marks the highest RAW viewership since the April 12 edition of the show that followed WrestleMania 37, with that episode bringing in 2.026 million viewers.

RAW posted a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is also up from last week’s 0.43 rating in the demo. The show notched 741,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, and that’s the most since April 19.

Additionally, Thurston notes that it was the biggest post-Money in the Bank viewership bump since at least 2015.