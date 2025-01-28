Last Week’s WWE Raw Slips In Viewership On Netflix

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw saw its audience take a dip in ratings from the previous week. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending January 26th, and the January 20th episode of Raw scored 3.0 million viewers throughout the week based on 6.6 million total hours viewed.

That number is down 18.9% from the January 13th episode’s 3.7 million views. The show ranked in the top 10 in six countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, and the United States.

Raw was ranked #7 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind The Night Agent Season 2in its first week (13.9 million views), XO, Kitty season two in its second week (9.2 million), American Primeval in week three (6.7 million), The Night Agent season one which returned to the top 10 (4.9 million), XO, Kitty season one (3.8 million) and Missing You in its fourth week (3.2 million).

Over three weeks, Raw is averaging 4.2 million views per week for new episodes.