Last Week’s WWE Raw Slips In Viewers For Post-Royal Rumble Episode

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw was down in viewers on Netflix to the lowest total audience on the service to date. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending February 9th, and the February 10th episode of Raw scored 2.8 million viewers throughout the week based on 5.5 million total hours viewed.

That number is down 9.7% from the February 3rd episode’s 3.1 million views. It is just slightly below the January 27th episode’s 2.9 million for the lowest Raw so far on Netflix. The show ranked in the top 10 in four countries: Bolivia, Canada, Nicaragua, and the United States.

Raw was ranked #8 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the limited series Surviving Black Hawk Down in its first week (7.9 million views), Cobra Kai season six (5.9 million), the second week of limited series Apple Cider Vinegar (5.6 million), Sweet Magnolias season four in its second week (4.5 million), The Night Agent Season 2 in its fourth week (4.3 million views), the first week of Love Is Blind season eight (4.0 million), and The Recruit season two in its third week (3.3 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.567 million views per week for new episodes.