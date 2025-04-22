Last Week’s WWE Raw Viewership Ticks Up On Netflix

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw saw another was up from the previous week’s show. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending April 21st, and the April 14th episode of Raw brought in 2.9 million views throughout the week based on 5.6 million total hours viewed.

That number is up 3.6% from the April 7th episode’s 2.8 million views. The viewership is equal with the numbers for two weeks ago. The show ranked in the top 10 in six countries: Bolivia, Canada, United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, and India.

Raw was ranked #9 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the second week of Black Mirror season seven (10.6 million views), Ransom Canyon’s season one in its first week (7.2 million), week six of limited series Adolescence (6.0 million views), Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing in its second week (4.2 million), A Discovery of Witches season one in its first week (3.4 million), the launch week of Special Ops: Lioness season one (3.4 million), the third week of Pulse season one (3.2 million), and the debut of The Diamond Heist (3.1 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.173 million views per week for new episodes. It has carried between 2.6 million and 3.1 million views each week since January 20th.