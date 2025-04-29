Last WWE Raw Viewership Hits Three-Month High On Netflix

Last week’s post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix spiked to the highest point since early January. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending April 28st, and the April 21st episode of Raw brought in 3.6 million views throughout the week based on 8.7 million total hours viewed.

That number is up 24.1% from the April 14th episode’s 2.9 million views. The viewership is is the best since the January 13th episode, the second episode to stream on Netflix, drew 3.7 million views. The show ranked in the top 10 in 20 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, the United States, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand.

Raw was ranked #5 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the premiere of You season five (10.1 million views), Ransom Canyon’s season one in its second week (9.4 million), the third week of Black Mirror season seven (4.5 million views), and week seven of limited series Adolescence (3.8 million views).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.200 million views per week for new episodes.