Last Week’s WWE Raw Viewership Slips On Netflix

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix saw its audience tick downward from the week before. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending May 12th, and the April 5th episode of Raw brought in 2.8 million views throughout the week based on 5.7 million total hours viewed.

That number is down 6.7% from the May 5th episode’s 3.0 million views. The viewership was the lowest for the show since the April 7th episode also had 2.8 million. Raw in the top 10 in 20 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, the United States, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bahrain, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Raw was ranked #4 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the second week of The Four Seasons season 1 (12.5 million views), You season five in its third week (5.4 million), and the first week of FOREVER season one (3.7 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.167 million views per week for new episodes.