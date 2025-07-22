Last Week’s WWE Raw Viewership Hits Four-Week High

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix rose to hit its highest point in a month. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending July 20th, and the July 14th episode of Raw brought in 2.7 million views throughout the week based on 5.4 million total hours viewed.

That number is up 3.9% from the July 7th episode’s 2.6 million views. The viewership was the best for the show since the June 16th episode hit the same mark. The show was in the top 10 for the week in 13 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.

Raw was ranked #5 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the first week of limited series UNTAMED (24.6 million views), week one of the true crime docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing (12.2 million), week three of The Sandman’s second and final season (3.3 million), and week two of Limited Bears (3.3 million)

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 2.989 million views per week for new episodes.