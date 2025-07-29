Last Week’s WWE Raw Viewership Steady With Week Before

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix stayed steady with the previous week’s month-long high. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending July 27th, and the July 21st episode of Raw brought in 2.7 million views throughout the week based on 5.7 million total hours viewed.

That number is even with the July 14th episode’s 2.7 million views. The viewership remains the best for the show since the June 16th episode hit the same mark. The show was in the top 10 for the week in 17 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bahrain, India, Jordan, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.

Raw was ranked #5 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the second week of limited series UNTAMED (26.1 million views), week two of the true crime docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing (10.2 million), the premiere week of The Hunting Wives season one (5.2 million) and week four of The Sandman’s second and final season (3.3 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 2.979 million views per week for new episodes.