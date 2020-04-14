WWE RAW Does New All-Time Low In Viewership For Non-Holiday Episode

Showbuzz Daily reports that Monday’s live edition of RAW from the WWE Performance Center drew 1.913 million viewers, a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holiday episode in RAW history and down from last week’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW which drew 2.118 million viewers.

The all-time lows for RAW remain the December 23rd, 2019 episode which drew 1.835 million viewers and the December 24th, 2018 episode which drew 1.775 million viewers.

Hour one drew 1.994 million viewers and a .59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (good for #3 on cable for the night), hour two drew 1.913 million viewers and a .56 rating (good for #5 on cable for the night), and hour three drew 1.832 million viewers and a .52 rating (good for #7 on cable for the night).

As has become the norm during the ongoing pandemic, viewers flocked to cable news, with 11 of the top 20 shows in the key 18-49 demographic being on FOX News and CNN. RAW ended up 30th for the night in total viewership, with cable news on FOX News, CNN, and MSNBC dominating

Special Report with Bret Baier finished #1 for the night in ratings and viewership, doing 6.545 million viewers and a .76 rating.