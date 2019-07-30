WWE Raw Viewership Numbers Back To Average Following Last Week’s Peak

– It’s no surprise that the WWE Raw viewership numbers came back to earth following last week’s Raw Reunion. ShowBuzzDaily reports that Raw averaged 2,321,000 viewers on Monday, down from last week’s high of 3,093,000.

For a more fair comparison, the week prior to Raw Reunion posted an average viewership number of 2,453,000. Monday’s episode averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

Hourly Breakdown

Hour 1: 2.407 million viewers, 0.73 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.324 million viewers, 0.75 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.233 million viewers, 0.75 rating in 18-49 demographic