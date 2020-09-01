Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.896 million viewers, which was down from the 2.028 million viewers from the August 24 episode. In the key 18-49 demo, RAW drew a 0.58 rating, down from the previous 0.66 rating from last week’s show.

Hour one drew 2.104 million viewers and a 0.63 rating, good for #4 on cable for the night. Hour two drew 1.882 million viewers and a 0.59 rating (#6 for the night). Hour three had 1.703 million viewers and a 0.53 rating (#7 for the night).

The NBA playoffs claimed the #1 and #2 spots on the cable in the 18-49 demo with a 1.19 and 0.96 respectively, while TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way came in third with a 0.78 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News was #1 in total viewership with 4.932 million viewers.