Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW Rises In Viewership and Ratings

This past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was up in both viewership and ratings against that night’s Monday Night Football. Programming Insider reports that RAW had 1.554 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.386 million.

Meanwhile, RAW had an 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.43.

RAW’s biggest competition was the NFL, as the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Cowboys averaged over 13 million viewers on ABC.