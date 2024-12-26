WWE RAW Drops in Viewership and Rating For Pre-Christmas Episode

Wrestlenomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 rating from the week before. The pre-Christmas episode, which was taped last week, brought in 1.453 million viewers. This is down from 1.522 million last week.

Meanwhile, RAW had an 0.42 rating in 18-49, which is down from last week’s 0.48.

The show had stiff competition from Monday Night Football. The game between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints had 14.498 million viewers and a 3.23 rating on ESPN and ABC.