Monday’s WWE RAW Drops In Ratings and Viewership Against Monday Night Football

This past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was down in both viewership and ratings against that night’s Monday Night Football. Programming Insider reports that RAW had 1.386 million viewers, a significant drop from last week’s 1.709 million. This is RAW’s lowest viewership since September 23.

Meanwhile, RAW had an 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.52. It’s the lowest rating since October 28.

RAW’s biggest competition was the NFL, as the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Cowboys averaged over 18 million viewers on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. At one point, the game peaked at 20.2 million viewers. It was the most watched week 14 game since 2001.