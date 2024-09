This week’s episode of WWE RAW aired on a holiday, Labor Day, and ended up with drops in viewership and the key demo rating. Wrestlenomics reports that Monday’s episode had 1.652 million viewers, down 8% from last week’s 1.796 million viewers.

Meanwhile, RAW had an 0.49 in 18-49, down from last week’s 0.57. This is the lowest rating in the demo since June 10.